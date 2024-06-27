NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Acquires 16,489 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero acquired 16,489 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 4.93 per share, with a total value of 81,290.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 162,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 799,986.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:NXDT opened at 5.12 on Thursday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 4.67 and a one year high of 13.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.38.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
