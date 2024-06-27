NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Acquires 16,489 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero acquired 16,489 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 4.93 per share, with a total value of 81,290.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 162,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 799,986.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NXDT opened at 5.12 on Thursday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 4.67 and a one year high of 13.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.38.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXDT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 411.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

