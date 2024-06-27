NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lifted by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,151 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after buying an additional 429,979 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 449,387 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

