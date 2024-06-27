Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 31,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 81,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

