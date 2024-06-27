Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Up to $5.69

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $5.84. Nomura shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 44,697 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.63.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%.
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
