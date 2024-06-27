Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Up to $5.69

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $5.84. Nomura shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 44,697 shares traded.

Nomura Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

Nomura Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 689,849 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth $2,273,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth $693,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 78.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 389.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 108,509 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.