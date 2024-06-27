Northeast Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,848 NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of NEXGEL as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NEXGEL Stock Up 6.2 %

NXGL stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. NEXGEL, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.71%.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

