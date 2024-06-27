Northeast Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.