Northeast Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

