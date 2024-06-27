Northeast Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,784,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 659,857 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 986,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after buying an additional 656,873 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 657,068 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 753,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 518,129 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $24.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

