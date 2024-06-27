Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,180,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 380,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,391,000 after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 212,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.258 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

