Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $375,000 Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 56,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,988 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 107,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.35.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.