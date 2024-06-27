Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $4.48 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.0% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $212.64 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.57 and a 200-day moving average of $202.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.