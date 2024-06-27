Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 112,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,435,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

