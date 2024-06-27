Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

