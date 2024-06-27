Northeast Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,399 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,776,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,589 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,220.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,405,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,581 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

