Northeast Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

