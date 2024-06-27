Northeast Financial Group Inc. Purchases 24,952 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 8.4% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $77.36 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.