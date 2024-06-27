Northeast Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 205,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

