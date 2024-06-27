Northeast Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,901 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $336.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.77. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.38 and a one year high of $338.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

