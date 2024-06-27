Northeast Financial Group Inc. Sells 48,194 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,194 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after buying an additional 111,813 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

