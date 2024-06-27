Northeast Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of ESSA Bancorp worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESSA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1,141.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.36.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.29 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. On average, analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

