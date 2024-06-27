Northeast Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 367.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.