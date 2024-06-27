Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Trading 4.6% Higher

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $235.22 and last traded at $234.35. 95,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 171,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.82.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 46.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

