Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 7.1% on Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 6,727,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 12,302,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Specifically, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $870,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $870,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,312 shares of company stock worth $866,212 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.96.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.41) earnings per share. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

