OD6 Metals Limited (ASX:OD6) Insider Brett Hazelden Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

OD6 Metals Limited (ASX:OD6 – Get Free Report) insider Brett Hazelden acquired 1,000,000 shares of OD6 Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,000.00 ($31,333.33).

OD6 Metals Limited, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the discovery and development of rare earth element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Splinter Rock project comprising 6 granted exploration licenses that covers an area of 2,579 square kilometers tenement package located to the northeast of Esperance, Western Australia; and Grass Patch project comprising 4 granted exploration licenses that covers an area of 2,248 square kilometers situated to the north of Esperance, Western Australia.

