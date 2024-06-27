Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,650 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $102.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.92). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $139.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

