OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of OFS Credit worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in OFS Credit by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 112,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in OFS Credit by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFS Credit

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,124 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $123,795.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,050.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,287 shares of company stock valued at $198,171 over the last three months. 9.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.3 %

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OCCI stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.49%.

OFS Credit Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

