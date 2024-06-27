Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 0.9% on Insider Selling

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $137.64 and last traded at $138.69. 1,698,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,539,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.89.

Specifically, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $47,784,717. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $381.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.84 and a 200 day moving average of $117.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

