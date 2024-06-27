Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Shares Gap Down to $15.57

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.57, but opened at $15.25. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 177,593 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,728,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,002,000 after purchasing an additional 501,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,012,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,021,000 after purchasing an additional 745,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,796,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,595,000 after purchasing an additional 60,083 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $109,825,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,820,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 361,372 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

