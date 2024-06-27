Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) CFO Evangelos Perros Sells 11,293 Shares of Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $137,209.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGY opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $33.96.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $9,265,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 675,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 83,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

PGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

