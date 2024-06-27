PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NYSE:PD opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.00. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $111.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $4,630,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PagerDuty by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 728,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after buying an additional 536,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

