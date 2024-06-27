PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

PainReform Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PRFX opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. PainReform has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PainReform

PainReform Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PainReform Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PRFX Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.90% of PainReform at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

Featured Articles

