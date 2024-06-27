PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.
PainReform Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of PRFX opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. PainReform has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.
PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter.
PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.
