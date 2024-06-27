Pamela Vig Sells 30,559 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The business had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

