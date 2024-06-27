Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 4,152 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 269.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,178,513 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,531,176,000 after buying an additional 210,755 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $957,762,000 after buying an additional 302,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,753,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,636,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,198 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $128,825,000 after buying an additional 41,298 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.14.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $105.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $195.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.