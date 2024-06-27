Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 980 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $260.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.39 and its 200-day moving average is $253.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

