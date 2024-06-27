Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 291 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $117.54 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

