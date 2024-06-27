Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,484,000 after acquiring an additional 920,742 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,773,000 after buying an additional 3,413,143 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,649,000 after buying an additional 156,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,102,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,522,000 after buying an additional 775,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,374,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.48.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.