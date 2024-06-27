Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,146,000 after acquiring an additional 883,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,625,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,322,000 after acquiring an additional 30,282 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after acquiring an additional 421,865 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $108.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $111.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.41.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

