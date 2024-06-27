Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100,008 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,118,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 210,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,949,000 after purchasing an additional 41,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.51.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $147.46 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

