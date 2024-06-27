Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $821,000 Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.5 %

PKG stock opened at $186.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $127.69 and a 12 month high of $191.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.16.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

