Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $133,196,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,088,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,440,000 after acquiring an additional 538,636 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,549,000 after acquiring an additional 194,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 637.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,037,000 after acquiring an additional 172,154 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR stock opened at $225.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.61 and a 200-day moving average of $220.08. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

