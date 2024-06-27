Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $841,000 Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 104.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 41,168 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $1,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Down 0.9 %

TransMedics Group stock opened at $144.66 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -425.47 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TransMedics Group

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $1,223,456.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,059.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,059.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $397,540.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,501 shares of company stock worth $33,268,189 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.