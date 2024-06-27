Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $875,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 81.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

PFG opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

