Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $278.16 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $431.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.89. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

