Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $808,000 in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQWL. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 281,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after buying an additional 194,321 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 195,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 88,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $94.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.15.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.