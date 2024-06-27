Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLV. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,003,000 after acquiring an additional 693,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV stock opened at $71.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.45. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

