Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,072,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,869,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $259,509,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Raymond James increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

FICO opened at $1,470.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,311.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,257.69. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $764.49 and a 52 week high of $1,475.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

