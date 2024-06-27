Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,021,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after buying an additional 460,068 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $90.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

