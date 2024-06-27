Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.14.

Medpace Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $405.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.33 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.