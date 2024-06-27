Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEV opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $58.38.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

