Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total value of C$215,143.75.
Jonathan Faber also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 21st, Jonathan Faber sold 29,500 shares of Pason Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$502,090.00.
- On Monday, June 3rd, Jonathan Faber sold 6,100 shares of Pason Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total value of C$102,175.00.
Pason Systems Stock Up 2.0 %
Pason Systems stock opened at C$17.51 on Thursday. Pason Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.93 and a twelve month high of C$17.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70.
Pason Systems Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSI shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.83.
Pason Systems Company Profile
Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.
